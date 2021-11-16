Despite high jab rate, Portugal mulls new COVID-19 measures

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The prime minister of Portugal has warned that the latest coronavirus surge across Europe compels his government to consider precautionary measures. Prime Minister António Costa has convened a Friday meeting of health experts to assess what measures may be required. After that, he plans to meet with the leaders of opposition parties. He said Tuesday of the European Union’s growing number of new confirmed cases, “The later we act, the greater the risk.” Portugal has vaccinated 86% of the country against the coronavirus, and infection rates and deaths are relatively low compared with the rest of the EU. Costa said he doesn’t expect a return to lockdowns in Portugal.