Divisive Libyan commander announces candidacy for president

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A powerful commander in Libya has announced his candidacy in the country’s presidential elections next month. Khalifa Hifter submitted his candidacy papers in the eastern city of Benghazi on Tuesday and released a video about the decision. He commands the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces that has over the past years been loyal to the east-based administration in the long divided country. Hifter’s announcement comes after Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son and one-time heir apparent of Libya’s late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, submitted papers on Sunday in the southern town of Sabha, declaring his candidacy.