Emirates says IPO a possibility for famed long-haul carrier

By ISABEL DEBRE and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The president of long-haul carrier Emirates says that an initial public offering of stock in the Dubai-based airline could happen as the city-state tries to boost its local financial market. President Tim Clark also promised Tuesday at the Dubai Air Show that Emirates’ fleet of iconic double-decker jumbo jets would soon ply the skies again. Chicago-based manufacturer Boeing Co. meanwhile announced its first major sale at the Dubai Air Show, selling nearly $9 billion worth of 737 MAXs to India’s Akasa Air. European plane maker Airbus reached an agreement valued over $3.3 billion to sell 28 new aircraft to Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways.