Judge vets potential jurors for Ghislaine Maxwell trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Prospective jurors got their first glimpse of a British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls and women when a judge began questioning them individually. Wearing a black suit, Ghislaine Maxwell hugged her lawyers when she entered the courtroom Tuesday and briefly sketched a courtroom artist who was drawing her. Judge Alison J. Nathan’s questions were aimed at seeing if potential jurors can stay impartial in the sordid case. The 12 jurors and six alternates who will hear the case will not be chosen until Nov. 29, when opening statements will occur. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.