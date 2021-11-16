Roadrunner, going faster, ends up in Maine after hitchhike

FREEDOM, Maine (AP) — A wayward roadrunner is on the mend in Maine after traveling across the country in a moving van. The greater roadrunner is a species native to Southwestern states. It hitched a ride in the storage area of a moving van from Las Vegas to Westbrook, Maine. Volunteers took the bird to a bird rehabilitation facility in Maine. Avian Haven representatives said that they took the call about the bird Nov. 13 and that it continued to rest Tuesday. The center has created a special habitat for the bird that is warmer than its typical outdoor areas while also being sufficiently roomy.