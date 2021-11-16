Turkey: Man in custody sought for Haitian president’s death

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have issued a 40-day temporary custody order for a man considered a suspect in the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and placed him in a prison in Istanbul. The suspect, businessman Samir Handal, was detained at Istanbul Airport where he arrived on transit while traveling from the United States to Jordan, Anadolu Agency reported. His arrest was announced by authorities in Haiti on Monday. Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph said on his Twitter account that he spoke with his Turkish counterpart about Handal’s arrest, but gave no more details, including whether Haiti would seek the man’s extradition.