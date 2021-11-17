Asian shares mostly decline after US stocks shuffle lower

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have mostly declined after indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell in early trading in Japan, China and South Korea, but edged up in Australia. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% after earlier drifting between tiny gains and declines. It’s sitting just below its all-time high set a week and a half ago. Recent government data have shown the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the Japanese economy, causing a supply crunch in chips and other parts for autos. A recent stall in the dollar’s rally is helping put Asian markets in a wait-and-see mood.