BC declares state of emergency, death toll expected to rise

By JIM MORRIS and ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia has declared a state of emergency following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, and officials say they expect to find more dead people. Every major route between the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, where Canada’s third largest city of Vancouver is located, and the interior of the province has been cut by washouts, flooding or landslides following record-breaking rainfall across southern British Columbia between Saturday and Monday. British Columbia Premier John Horgan says the state of emergency will include travel restrictions so transport of essential goods medical and emergency services will reach the communities that need them. He asked residents not to hoard goods.