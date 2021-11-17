Belarus brings some migrants in from cold at Polish border

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials say groups of migrants who were camped in the cold on the Poland-Belarus border have been moved to a nearby warehouse in Belarusian territory, with some of them still harboring hopes of entering the European Union. The move followed a melee Tuesday with migrants throwing stones at the Polish forces massed on their side of the razor-wire fence, injuring 12, and the troops responding with water cannons and tear gas. Warsaw accused Belarusian forces of instigating the conflict, while the government in Minsk denounced Poland’s “violent actions.” Poland’s Border Guard tweeted a video showing migrants with bags and backpacks being directed by Belarus forces away from the border.