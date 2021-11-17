Call to remove Black pastors adds to agony in Arbery’s town

By JEFFREY COLLINS and JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK. Ga. (AP) — Race was always going to be at the forefront of the trial of three white men in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. But a call by one defense attorney to kick two prominent Black pastors out of the courtroom added fresh agony to a wound that many in the community had hoped the trial could start healing. Black and white pastors are now gathering outside the courthouse daily to pray after an attorney for one of the men on trial asked on two different days to kick Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson out of the Glynn County courtroom.