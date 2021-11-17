Defense starts in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Defense attorneys are building on arguments that their clients were lawfully trying to stop burglaries in their neighborhood as they present their case in the murder trial of three white men for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley on Wednesday again denied motions both for a mistrial and to keep prominent civil rights figures from the courtroom after the Rev. Jesse Jackson joined Arbery’s parents in the room for the second time this week. Prosecutors rested Tuesday after eight days of testimony regarding the 25-year-old Black man’s shotgun slaying last year.