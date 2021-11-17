Former Kentucky U.S. Rep. Larry Hopkins dies at 88

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky Congressman Larry Hopkins has died. He was 88. Hopkins served as a state lawmaker before representing central Kentucky in Congress for more than a decade. He was elected to Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District in 1978 and served until 1993. He was the Republican nominee for governor in 1991, but lost to Democrat Brereton Jones. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Hopkins cared deeply about the state and worked to reform and modernize the military while serving on the House Armed Services Committee. Milward Funeral Home in Lexington confirmed the death, but did not release further information. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.