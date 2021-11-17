Germany sees 52,826 new virus cases, seeks earlier boosters

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s disease control agency has reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases as infection rates continue to climb. The Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday that 294 more people had died in Germany of COVID-19 since the previous day, bringing the country’s pandemic death toll to 98,274. German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called on doctors not to be too strict about waiting at least six months before giving patients vaccine booster shots. Meanwhile, authorities in neighboring Austria said travelers will need to show a negative PCR test upon entering the country. Previously, results from the cheaper lateral flow tests were allowed. Austria has implemented a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people.