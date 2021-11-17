Germany sees surge in COVID cases, mulls new measures

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s disease control agency has reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases as infection rates continue to climb and calls grow for fresh public health measures. The Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday that 294 more people had died in Germany of COVID-19 since the previous day. German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called on doctors not to be too strict about waiting at least six months before giving patients vaccine booster shots. German news agency dpa reports that the three political parties negotiating to form the country’s next government have agreed on a series of measures for parliament to debate on Thursday. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said, “The fourth wave is hitting our country with full force.”