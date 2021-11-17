Heavy police presence marks Greek uprising anniversary march

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people are marching through Athens to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973. More than 5,000 police were deployed to keep order, as violence involving anarchist demonstrators often mars the annual march to the U.S. Embassy. The event went ahead Wednesday despite restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. In 1973, student-led pro-democracy protests at the Athens Polytechnic, a university in the center of the capital, were crushed by police and troops sent by the military regime. At least 20 demonstrators and bystanders are thought to have been killed, though the precise death toll remains unknown.