House poised to censure Gosar over posting violent video

By KEVIN FREKING and BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online. The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword. The resolution would remove Gosar from his two committees: Natural Resources and the Oversight and Reform committee, on which Ocasio-Cortez also serves. Democratic lawmakers said Gosar’s actions amounted to threatening another member’s life. Gosar told his House Republican colleagues during a private meeting Tuesday that he would never espouse violence or harm to anyone.