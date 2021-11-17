Hungary’s COVID-19 deaths, cases hit new highs amid surge

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s number of daily COVID-19 deaths and new officially recorded cases have reached highs not seen since a devastating surge last spring. Government figures released Wednesday showed 178 daily deaths and 10,265 new cases were recorded in the country of fewer than 10 million. The latter figure approached record highs for the whole pandemic set in March. Daily deaths were the highest since May 1. The numbers came amid a worsening surge in the pandemic in the Central European country. An early vaccination leader, Hungary has struggled to overcome vaccine hesitancy in recent months as around 40% of its total population has still not received a jab.