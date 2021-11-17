In Israel, Miss Universe says pageant no place for politics

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The reigning Miss Universe says the long-running beauty pageant being held in Israel next month shouldn’t be politicized. Contestants have faced pressure to drop out over Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. Andrea Meza, who holds the crown, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the contest was about “embracing other women.” She said she had no issue with the contest being held in Israel. A Palestinian-led movement has for years pressured artists and academics to boycott Israel over its policies toward the Palestinians. Israel views the movement as a major threat. The boycott movement says it is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians.