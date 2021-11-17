Israeli couple is home after weeklong detention in Turkey

MODIIN, Israel (AP) — An Israeli couple held by Turkey on suspicion of espionage has returned home after they were released from a weeklong detention. The couple arrived to their home in central Israel where they were greeted by family and a crowd of reporters. A statement by Israel’s prime minister and foreign minister earlier Thursday announced the release and also expressed gratitude to the president and government of Turkey. The couple was arrested for espionage last week after taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul, Turkey’s official news agency reported at the time.