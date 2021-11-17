Israeli police: Palestinian teen fatally shot after stabbing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a Palestinian teen has been fatally shot after stabbing two Israeli border police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israeli police said Wednesday that the officers were hospitalized, one in moderate condition and another with minor injuries. Private security and police officers shot the teen, identified by police as a 16-year-old from east Jerusalem, and paramedics with the United Hatzalah rescue service pronounced him dead. Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and vehicular attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Palestinians and rights groups contend some of the alleged car-rammings were accidents and accuse Israel of using excessive force.