Jan. 6 rioter who carried spear and wore horns got 41 months

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the assault on the Capitol, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison. Though he isn’t accused of violence, prosecutors say Chansley was the “public face of the Capitol riot” who went into the attack with a weapon, ignored repeated police orders to leave the building and gloated about his actions in the days immediately after the attack. Before he was sentenced Wednesday, Chansley told the judge it was wrong for him to enter the Capitol and he accepts responsibility for his actions.