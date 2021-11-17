Leading Cuban activist, wife make surprise trip to Spain

MADRID (AP) — A spokesman for Spain’s government says that leading Cuban activist Yunior García has flown to Madrid with his wife. His departure from Cuba was unannounced. He arrived with his wife on Wednesday on tourist visas. García was one of the organizers of a protest on Monday in Cuba that was suppressed by government supporters. García had also wanted to make a solo protest walk on Sunday, but he was prevented from leaving his apartment building by supporters of the government. García, a playwright, heads the group Archipelago, an online discussion forum with 35,000 members.