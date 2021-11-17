Mississippi executes man who killed wife, terrorized family

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

PARCHMAN, Miss. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and terrorizing their family has become the first person executed in Mississippi since 2012. Fifty-year-old David Neal Cox received a lethal injection Wednesday night at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Cox pleaded guilty in 2012 to the shooting death of his estranged wife two years earlier. He also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his 12-year-old stepdaughter in front of her dying mother. Cox had abandoned all appeals and filed court papers calling himself “worthy of death.” Mississippi carried out six executions in 2012. The state does not have any others scheduled after Cox, though it has more than 30 people on death row.