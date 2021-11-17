NJ breaks own monthly sports betting record: $1.3B in bets

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s red-hot sports betting industry smashed its own national record in October for the highest amount of bets taken in a single month, topping $1.3 billion. That figure easily surpassed the just over $1 billion worth of bets that Atlantic City’s nine casinos and the three horse tracks that offer sports betting took in September. And it also emphasizes just how much is at stake in a looming cross-border war for sports betting dollars once New York state offers mobile sports betting. Earlier this month, New York chose vendors to offer mobile sports betting with the goal of having it up and running before the Super Bowl in February.