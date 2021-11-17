Pakistan’s parliament passes bill to allow electronic voting
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s parliament has passed legislation to permit electronic voting. The approval on Wednesday came ahead of the next elections in 2023, over protests by opposition parties who say the legislation is aimed at rigging the next round of voting. Lawmakers also Wednesday passed legislation granting voting rights to expats. The current system uses paper ballots and manual counting. The bills must be signed into law by President Arif Alvi, a formality.