Parole granted to inmate who was key in juvenile life debate

By REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man central to a Supreme Court case that extended the possibility of freedom to hundreds of people sentenced to life without parole as juveniles has been granted parole. A Louisiana board Wednesday unanimously approved parole for 75-year-old Henry Montgomery. He was convicted in the 1963 killing of East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Charles Hurt, who caught him skipping school. Montgomery was 17. It wasn’t until decades later that two key Supreme Court cases in 2012 and 2016 gave former juvenile lifers the opportunity at getting out of prison. Montgomery was resentenced to life with parole but his two previous parole applications were rejected.