Poland says no military threat at border with Belarus

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says there is “no military threat” at the European Union’s border with Belarus, where thousands of migrants watched over by Belarusian forces are pressing to reach the bloc’s soil and where Poland has deployed troops in rear areas. The head of state says Poland is using civilian police and border guards to meet its obligation to protect the EU’s eastern border from the pressure of what it calls illegal migration. He said Wednesday the presence of the Polish military there is chiefly a backup. Earlier, a Polish official said migrants who camped on the Belarusian side were being taken away by bus, suggesting the tense standoff could be easing.