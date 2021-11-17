Reneé Rapp graduates from ‘Mean Girls’ to ‘College Girls’

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Reneé Rapp, former star in Broadway’s “Mean Girls” as Regina George, makes her TV debut in the new series “The Sex Lives of College Girls” for HBO Max. The series, produced by Mindy Kaling, debuts Nov. 18 on the streamer. Rapp, 21, gets emotional when she thinks about how Tina Fey and Kaling have each given her big opportunities with little to no professional experience. Rapp says her dream role would be to combine her love of singing with acting for TV or film. She also plans to record an album.