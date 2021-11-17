Search warrants unsealed in probe of billionaire Sanford

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Search warrants have been unsealed in the investigation into South Dakota billionaire T. Denny Sanford. The search warrants show investigators looked into his email account in 2019. Law enforcement also sought search warrants on his cellular and internet service providers. The investigation into Sanford was reported last year by ProPublica and the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. Both news outlets went to court for access to the search warrants. The state Supreme Court ruled last month that the warrants should be unsealed. The unsealing of the legal documents was the first time investigative documents have been released that name Sanford.