Seattle shows power and limits of Jayapal’s progressives

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — When U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal returns home to Seattle, the Congressional Progressive Caucus chairwoman always goes for a walk along the Puget Sound. Jayapal’s ritual is calming at a time her career has rapidly ascended into the top tiers of U.S. politics, showcasing the progressive street cred she amassed in Seattle and a political sensibility she has wielded in the nation’s Capitol. The 56-year-old Jayapal’s trajectory began as a teenage immigrant from India who turned into an investment banker with an MBA, and then a new career path from community organizer to elected office at the state and Congressional level.