Turkey: Moderate quake causes panic but no damage, injuries

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s disaster management agency says a moderately-strong earthquake has shaken the northwestern Turkish province of Duzce. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties but media reports said Wednesday’s quake sent people rushing out of buildings in panic. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said the magnitude 5.0 quake struck at 3:40 p.m. (1240 GMT). Turkey sits on top of major fault lines, and earthquakes are frequent. More than 700 people were killed in a powerful earthquake that hit Duzce in 1999.