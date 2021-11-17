US stocks shuffle lower, pulling indexes further from highs

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and STAN CHOE

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are shuffling lower on Wall Street Wednesday, pulling a bit further off their record heights. The S&P 500 was down 0.2%, as of 2:24 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier drifting between a tiny gain and a 0.4% decline. It’s sitting just below its all-time high set a week and a half ago. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 were falling, and the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index were dropping even more. But gains for some heavyweight stocks helped soften the losses. The bond market was relatively calm following turbulent trading recently amid worries about high inflation.