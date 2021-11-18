2 Iranians charged with threatening US voters in 2020

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Iranian computer hackers have been charged with trying to intimidate American voters ahead of last year’s U.S. presidential election by sending threatening messages and spreading disinformation. The effort attracted publicity in the run-up to the November 2020 election, when law enforcement and intelligence officials held an unusual evening news conference to accuse Iran of orchestrating an email campaign to Democratic voters in multiple battleground states that appeared aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Donald Trump. The indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan was unsealed on Thursday.