Arbery’s shooter admits he was not under any threat

By RUSS BYNUM and JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery testified that the 25-year-old Black man’s demeanor struck as him as suspicious when he pulled up beside him in his pickup truck but he acknowledged that Arbery did not threaten him in anyway. Travis McMichael said Thursday that neighbors had indicated that something had happened down the road and he wanted to ask Arbery about it, but when he told Arbery the police were on the way Arbery began to run. McMichael is one of three white men on trial for murder. He and his father and a neighbor chased down Arbery after seeing him running through their neighborhood.