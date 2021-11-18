Arbery’s shooter facing hard questions; Black pastors rally

By RUSS BYNUM and JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery has testified that he fired his shotgun in self-defense. Travis McMichael said he made a split-second, life-or-death decision when Arbery grabbed his gun and tried to take it away. Now he’s expected to return to the witness stand for cross-examination. McMichael is one of three white men on trial for murder. He and his father and a neighbor chased down the 25-year-old Black man after seeing him running through their neighborhood. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski is expected to lead Thursday’s cross-examination. Outside the courthouse, the Rev. Al Sharpton has planned a rally with a large group of Black pastors.