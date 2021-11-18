Biden praises Canada, Mexico as leaders discuss strains

By AAMER MADHANI, ROB GILLIES, and MARIA VERZA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has played host to the leaders of Canada and Mexico, reviving what used to be a North American tradition before the Trump presidency. Together they made the case Thursday that their nations can work together and show that “democracies can deliver” even as they try to sort out their differences on key issues. As Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, spoke of their mutual respect, the three leaders also found themselves negotiating fresh strains on trade, immigration, climate change and other matters.