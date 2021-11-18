Biden, Trudeau to discuss electric vehicle dispute at summit

By AAMER MADHANI, ROB GILLIES, and MARIA VERZA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has kicked off the North American Leaders Summit with a one-on-one meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the relationship one of the easiest in the early going of his presidency. But as Biden and Trudeau sat down for talks on Thursday, the president confirmed that the two leaders would discuss their differences over proposed electric vehicle tax incentives in his massive social services and climate bill. That provision is causing concern in Ottawa. Biden will later meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López, and the three leaders will also have a joint meeting as they revive a near-annual summit that went dormant during President Donald Trump’s time in office.