Bodies exhumed of Kashmir civilians killed in disputed raid

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have ordered an investigation into a police raid that killed four people. Officials later exhumed the bodies of two civilians and returned them to families who claim Indian troops killed them in cold blood. Police said earlier that the two civilians died in crossfire when government forces on Monday attacked suspected rebels in Srinagar, divided Kashmir’s main city. Witnesses and families of the civilians and one suspected rebel have denied the police version and say Indian troops used them as human shields. New Delhi’s top administrator in the region says the probe will be led by a senior civilian officer.