By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper has won his second National League MVP, beating young stars Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis. Harper received 17 of 30 first-place votes and 348 points in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Soto was second with six firsts and 274 points, and Tatis third with two firsts and 244 points.