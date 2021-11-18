Correction: Oregon-Marijuana story

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a story published November 17, 2021, about illegal marijuana farms in southern Oregon, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Amanda Metzler, a licensed cannabis grower, said before a legislative panel that she is afraid of armed cartel members who run illegal marijuana farms. Metzler testified in a committee hearing of the Oregon Legislature that she is alarmed that legal farms are surrounded by illegal cannabis farms. She did not mention cartels.