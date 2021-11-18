EXPLAINER: Julius Jones’ execution is stopped, with clemency

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Julius Jones’ execution has been halted, four hours before he was scheduled to receive a lethal injection. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday commuted Jones’ death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Numerous questions have raised doubts about Jones’ guilt. He has maintained his innocence throughout his nearly 20 years on death row. Jones’ defense team says he was misidentified by an eyewitness and was home with his parents on the night of the shooting. But prosecutors say Jones and his defense team are being dishonest and omitting key facts. Jones has long said he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and co-defendant who testified against him.