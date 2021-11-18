‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the men exonerated decades after the 1965 killing of Malcolm X says that “I am an 83-year-old man who was victimized by the criminal justice system.” The convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam were dismissed Thursday by a Manhattan judge. Prosecutors and the men’s lawyers say a renewed investigation found new evidence that undermined the case against the men and determined that authorities withheld some of what they knew. The two maintained their innocence from the start in the killing at Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom. Both were paroled in the 1980s. Islam died in 2009.