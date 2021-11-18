Germany approves new measures amid warnings of virus spike

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has approved new measures to rein in record coronavirus infections as Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the pandemic situation in the country “really worrying” and demanded “consequent action” to contain the spread of the virus. Merkel held a videoconference with Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s 16 state governors on Thursday to coordinate the response to an infection surge. Earlier, lawmakers passed legislation to rein in the virus. The new measures include requirements for employees to prove they are vaccinated, recently recovered from COVID-19 or have tested negative for the virus in order to access communal workplaces; a similar rule will apply to public transport. These measures need to be approved by Germany’s upper house of parliament.