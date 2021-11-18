Global shares mixed after US stocks fall back

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are trading mixed after indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. Benchmarks rose in early trading in France and Germany, but fell in Britain. Asian shares were mostly lower, though Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose momentarily after the Nikkei major business daily reported Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will propose a government stimulus package totaling a record 55.7 trillion yen, or $488 billion. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% on Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.6%. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.3%. Stocks have been powering mostly higher over the last month as companies reported much stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected.