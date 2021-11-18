Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls show that a strong majority of Democrats and a majority of the American public support elements of President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social and environmental spending bill. Democratic lawmakers have repeatedly predicted that the legislation the House was poised to pass Friday will be “transformational” for the country. But if the bill is passed, it may not be politically transformational for the Democratic Party. At least not immediately. In order to save their already-narrow majority, Democrats are scrambling to sell the public on the legislation. Democrats have spent months squabbling over the details of the legislation, obscuring the benefits they hope to deliver to the country.