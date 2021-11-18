Harris pushes back against reports of West Wing tensions

Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing back against media reports of White House tensions between her office and the president’s. Harris told ABC in an interview aired Thursday she’s “very excited about the work” the Biden administration has accomplished. President Joe Biden has tasked Harris with addressing migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, voting rights, COVID-19 vaccinations and other issues. Some media reports have suggested tensions in the West Wing over Harris’ job performance and suggested she feels sidelined. Harris was asked on ABC if she feels “misused or underused” and replied, “No, I don’t.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki calls Harris “a key partner.”