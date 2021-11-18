Joaquin Phoenix, Mike Mills on sincerity in ‘C’mon C’mon’

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Moments of documentary make cameos in “C’mon C’mon,” but the entire film pulses with something tenderly close to real life. The performances, by Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman, are loose and often improvised. The story of an uncle thrust into parenting his sister’s 9-year-old son, was inspired by Mike Mills’ relationship with his own child. “C’mon C’mon” has been received as an uncommonly sweet, open-hearted and genuine film, a shaggy portrait of profound adult-child connection. Since the film was shot last year, Phoenix also became a father. Last year, he and Rooney Mara had a boy, River, named after Phoenix’s late brother.