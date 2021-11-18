Malaysian state poll tests ruling alliance as allies split

By EILEEN NG

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian southern state will hold elections Saturday in a test for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Malay party as it faces off against allies in the government for the first time amid a widening rift. The outcome of the Malacca state poll will not affect the federal administration, but analysts say it could deepen tensions between the two key Malay parties in the national government and shape how alliances are formed in the next general election. The state polls come head of national elections that are not due until 2023 but are widely expected to be called next year. The election also comes as the country gradually reopens its borders after a successful vaccination rollout.