Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones’ death sentence

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has agreed to commute the death sentence of condemned inmate Julius Jones, who was convicted of murder for a 1999 killing. Stitt announced his decision on Thursday, the day of Jones’ scheduled execution. The state’s Pardon and Parole Board had recommended that Stitt commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison. The 41-year-old Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die for the shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell during a carjacking. Jones has maintained his innocence, alleging he was framed by a co-defendant who testified against him.