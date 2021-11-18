Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has stopped the execution of Julius Jones, just hours before he was scheduled to be put to death. Stitt announced Thursday he was using his authority to commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison with no chance of parole. The state’s Pardon and Parole Board had recommended that Stitt commute Jones’ sentence. The 41-year-old Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die for the shooting death of businessman Paul Howell during a carjacking. Jones has maintained his innocence, alleging he was framed by a co-defendant who testified against him.